Vote to strengthen Congress nationally: Sonia to Kerala

Vote to strengthen Congress nationally: Sonia Gandhi to Kerala voters

Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged voters to reject the 'authoritarian and dictatorial leadership'

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 22:52 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Locked in a fierce contest with the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday urged voters to reject the “authoritarian and dictatorial leadership” and vote for the Congress-led UDF to strengthen the party nationally.

Gandhi, in a statement on the eve of the polls, said a vote for UDF would also strengthen the Congress nationally and help it “confront the divisive forces who are damaging and destroying all that India has stood for and represented for twenty centuries and more.”

“I am confident that you will reject authoritarian and dictatorial leadership and once again place your trust and confidence in the Congress and the UDF,” Gandhi said.

She noted that the pain and distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have been managed to some extent because of schemes launched by the UPA such as the MGNREGA, women’s self-help groups and social security schemes.

Also read — Ahead of polls, a look at key triangular battles in Kerala

“A vote for the UDF is a vote for bringing Kerala back on the path of development that ensures a decent, guaranteed monthly income to all families but particularly to the poor and the disadvantaged, to the Scheduled Castes and Sscheduled Tribes, to fishermen and women, to widows and the aged,” the Congress president said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
LDF
UDF
Sonia Gandhi
Congress
CPI(M)

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 