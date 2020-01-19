Voters tend to prefer Modi to Rahul because the former is more experienced: Ramachandra Guha replies to Shashi Tharoor

Ramachandra Guha takes slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over the former's dig on Rahul Gandhi, saying that it was " patronizing" of him to "chastise Malayalis for sending him to Parliament".

"In view of the kerfuffle (to use a Tharoorian term) caused by the slanted and selective PTI report on my #KLF speech, a thread stating/restating my views on Rahul, Modi, Hindutva and India," said the eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.

Finally, here is the full video of my #KLF speech, an hour-long exposition in defense of constitutional patriotism against the horrors of Hindutva. https://t.co/RZYs6bEkHL

Do listen, and send comments and criticisms to me at ramachandraguha@yahoo.in

7/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

I have been deeply inspired by the peaceful protests against the CAA across the country. The students especially have been wonderful; through them the pall of fear has broken. The struggle against the Modi-Shah regime must continue with resolution, courage, and non-violence. 6/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

Ever since I went to Bhagalpur after the 1989 riots, I have been implacably opposed to Hindutva & all its works. This opposition is spelt out in articles, books, tweets, speeches. As I said on 19th December, ‘I will continue to oppose Hindutva with every fiber in my being‘. 4/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

His lack of focus and administrative experience and, most importantly, his being a fifth generation dynast are a great disadvantage for Rahul when it comes to winning General Elections. That said, it was patronizing of me to chastise Malayalis for sending him to Parliament. 2/7 — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 19, 2020

"In ‘Presidential’ style General Elections, voters tend to prefer Modi to Rahul because the former is more experienced and in political terms self-made," said Guha and also mentioned that he has been a sharp critic of PM Modi's as seen in his columns written to media houses.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said on Rahul Gandhi embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP, on Saturday, replying to Guha.

I’ll tell you. #inclusiveIndia, honouring our diversity & pluralism, accepting of difference & committed to development with social justice. That’s what @incIndia is about & what @RahulGandhi embodies. https://t.co/EvwsXDN1hs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 18, 2020

Ramachandra Guha responded saying, "Dear Shashi, I entirely agree with you about the divisive politics of the PM and his party and have documented the consequences in many recent articles. Still working out what Rahul Gandhi’s “vision” for India is though."

"Thanks for the clarification, @Ram_Guha. I'm sure you aren't elevating PM's capacity for hard work above its actual divisive consequences for the nation! Whatever you think about

@RahulGandhi, he embodies an alternative vision of India that many millions support in resisting BJP," said the Congress minister in a tweet.

Dear Shashi,

Earlier, on Saturday, Guha had put out a tweet in relation to a media report and said, "I did say in my #KLF talk that Rahul Gandhi was a fifth generation dynast, but I said much, much, more. My talk itself will be uploaded soon by #KLF; meanwhile, here’s the text on which it was based.