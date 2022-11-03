Voters turn out in large numbers in Munugodu; counting on November 6

The high stakes Munugodu bypoll held on Thursday saw a huge turnout of voters at the polling booths.

The election touted as a semi final ahead of the Telangana assembly elections next year, generated massive interest especially in the two Telugu states.

The fate of 47 candidates, including BJP's Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, TRS's Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, and Congress's Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, will be known on Sunday.

The TRS and BJP cadres' leaders in particular went all out to win the seat held by the Congress.

Except for some skirmishes between the BJP and TRS men, polling was largely peaceful. Since morning, voters queued up at the 298 polling stations across the predominantly rural constituency. Polling continued till about 7 pm in several places to allow those in the queue lines exercise their franchise.

The bypoll has witnessed a large scale money distribution with various parties attempting to lure voters with cash, liquor, and other gifts.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that about Rs 8.27 crore worth of inducements were seized by the Election Commission officials.

After the hard fought contest, both the TRS and BJP are now analysing the voting trends to calculate their winning chances.

Speaking to reporters after the polling hours, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has accused the Rachakonda police commissioner and CEO of “functioning as per the orders of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.” Fretting over “money distribution by TRS MLAs and presence of outsiders inside the constituency”, Bandi said they will complain about the CEO's conduct to the election commission.

On Wednesday night, Bandi was detained by the police while he was proceeding towards Munugodu to protest. He was later taken back to the TBJP headquarters in Hyderabad.

Bandi however has expressed confidence that the saffron party would emerge the victor.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has thanked his party-men who campaigned in Munugodu and the social media volunteers for their dedicated efforts.