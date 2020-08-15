VP Venkaiah Naidu condoles death of former prez Shankar Dayal Sharma's wife Vimla Sharma

VP condoles ex-prez Shankar Dayal Sharma's wife's death

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday condoled the death of Vimla Sharma, wife of former president Shankar Dayal Sharma.

Vimla Sharma, 93, had recovered from Covid-19 a few months ago.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Vimala Sharma, wife of former President, Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Shankar Dayal Sharma served as the president between 1992 and 1997.

