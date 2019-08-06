'Walkout doesn't mean we're for the bill'

Breaking her silence on the Bill which is aimed at bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will strongly oppose the Bill.

“The Centre could have taken the decision after holding an all-party meeting and discussing the issue with Kashmiris. They have not done any such thing,” said Mamata. She was speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport before leaving for Chennai to unveil a statue of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi.

As for the TMC MP staging a walkout when voting took place on the bill, Mamata argued that it does not mean TMC is supporting the bill.

“I have seen reports that former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been arrested. I urge the Centre to release them immediately. They are not terrorists,” she said.