'Want satanic govt voted out': Mahua Moitra slams Centre as Bilkis convict shares stage with BJP MP

Firebrand Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter Monday to slam the BJP government in Gujarat where she shared a photo that allegedly showed one of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case seated on a stage with two other BJP leaders in Gujarat.

Moitra, who is known for her fiercely critical views of the BJP-ruled Centre, shared the photo and singled out Shailesh Bhatt, one of the convicts of the Bilkis case. was seen sitting in the front row during the groundbreaking ceremony of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board project at Karmadi village in Singvad taluka of Dahod district on Saturday.

Moitra tweeted, "Bilkis Bano's Rapist Shares Stage With Gujarat's BJP MP, MLA. I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass."

Last year on the eve of Independence day, based on the recommendation of Jail Advisory Committee, whose members consisted of two BJP MLAs along with district collector, Panchmahal, among others, the 11 people who had been convicted to life imprisonment in the gang rape of Bilkis and killing of 14 persons including her children and close relatives, were released early from jail on remission.

The controversy involving Bhatt comes even as the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat government and others on a plea filed by Bano, who challenged the remission of the sentence of the convicts.

The 11 men were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 for gangraping a five months’ pregnant Bano, who was 21 years old at the time, and murdering seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter during the Gujarat riots that followed the attack on Sabarmati Express, in which 59 ‘karsevaks’ died.