'Who is responsible for eastern Ladakh standoff?'

War of words between Congress, BJP over India-China issue

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 22:08 ist
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

A war of words broke on between the Congress and the BJP government over the delicate situation on the India-China Line of Actual Control with Rahul Gandhi questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'silence' on the issue.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul for raising questions on strategic issues over social media, particularly at a time when the country is facing challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Rahul Gandhi should have the basic understanding of questions on international matters such as China should not be raised on Twitter. But, he is the same person who had sought evidence for the Balakot air strike and the Uri surgical strikes,” Prasad told reporters.

Prasad’s attack came after Rahul claimed that Modi has “vanished” from the scene after Chinese troops encroached upon Indian territory in Ladakh.

“The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene,” the former Congress President said.

Congress hit back at the Modi government asking it to reserve the “abrasive language and sanctimonious anger” for the country’s adversaries who have encroached upon Indian territory in Ladakh.

“We want to ask the PM about the Chinese intrusion. How did the Chinese soldiers enter India? Who is responsible for this? Will the government decide its accountability,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari told reporters through a video link.

Tewari described the Law Minister’s statement as “irresponsible” and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the actual situation in Ladakh.

“Nationalism is not the sole preserve of the BJP. If Indian territory has been encroached upon, it is our duty to ask questions to the government. It is not the Congress, but the nation that is demanding answers,” Tewari said.

China
Ladakh
Congress
Manish Tiwari
Indian Army
Line of Actual Control

