War of words over Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s 'expensive watch'

A tweet by Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji criticising Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai wearing an “expensive watch” has triggered the latest round of verbal confrontation between the two leaders hailing from Karur district in the state’s western region.

Balaji and Annamalai have been locked in intense criticism ever since the DMK assumed office in May 2021 and the war of words between the two leaders intensified during the October 23 LPG cylinder blast inside a car in Coimbatore.

Over the weekend, Balaji, who is considered close to Chief Minister M K Stalin, posted a tweet seeking to know how Annamalai, who claims to own just four goats, managed to buy an “expensive watch” worth Rs 5 lakhs.

In his response, Annamalai said he bought the watch much before he became TN BJP chief and that it was a special edition watch made with materials used in Rafale fighter jets. “I wear this as a nationalist and this watch is a treasure for me. Since I can’t fly a Rafale jet, I will wear this watch till my last breath,” Annamalai said.

He also utilised the opportunity to take a dig at the DMK on the issue of corruption and declared that he will release documents relating to his assets at a press conference very soon which will also be the launchpad for his state-wide padayatra.

“I’ll be conducting a press conference on that day - release all these statements and will start meeting people from then on. The details of any other movable thing with me - will also be released on the same day,” he wrote on Twitter.

“If anybody can find 1 paise of property more than what I have declared anywhere in the world, then all of my property will be given to the Govt.

Now I leave it to my TN brothers & sisters to decide whether they want to seek this from the @arivalayam party leaders as well,” he added.

After Annamalai’s response, Balaji again took to Twitter to slam the former IPS officer wondering whether he had to “create a bill” for the watch. “All the details regarding his (Annamalai) wealth are already mentioned in his affidavit filed during the 2021 elections. Let him not cheat people anymore. Is wearing an expensive watch patriotism?” he asked.