Was manhandled by cops in Kolkata: Tejasvi Surya

BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged on Friday that he and two other BJP MPs were manhandled and abused by officials of a police station in Kolkata.

He said that that the police officials behaved in an offensive manner with them when they requested them to lodge an FIR over alleged crude bomb attack on BJYM workers and threatened to move a breach of privilege motion against them in Lineament.

“We waited for more than 2 hours, well into midnight, for police to register FIR upon our complaint. They instead manhandled 3 Members of Parliament. We will file a motion for breach of privilege & teach Mamata’s police a lesson in constitutional propriety,” tweeted Surya.



He also said that the incident took place at the Jorasanko Police Station in Kolkata where he went with two other BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato. The incident took place after the Bengal BJP’s March to Nabanna (as the West Bengal State Secretariat is called) during which violent clashes took place between police and BJP workers.

Speaking to journalists after the incident late on Thursday night, Surya said that they would show the concerned police officials the power of the Narendra Modi government.

“Police officials here (in this police station) don’t know how to perform their duties as per the Constitution. When three MPs came here and requested them to lodge an FIR even then they refused to do it,” said Surya.

“They also pushed and insulted them. We will move a breach of privilege motion against the police officials at this police station and will show them the power of the Narendra Modi government,” he added.