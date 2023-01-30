BBC row: Rijiju slams Moitra for 'wasting' SC's time

'Wasting Supreme Court's precious time': Kiren Rijiju slams Moitra, others for moving SC against BBC documentary 'ban'

This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court, Rijiju said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 13:32 ist
Union Minister of law and justice, Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed TMC leader Mahua Moitra along with journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan for moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question on Godhra riots.

"This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice," tweeted Rijiju in his dig at the critics of the documemtary. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
India News
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
Narendra Modi
Mahua Moitra

What's Brewing

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

 