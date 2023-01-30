'Wasting Supreme Court's precious time': Kiren Rijiju slams Moitra, others for moving SC against BBC documentary 'ban'

Union Minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed TMC leader Mahua Moitra along with journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan for moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question on Godhra riots.

"This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice," tweeted Rijiju in his dig at the critics of the documemtary.

This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice. https://t.co/5kouG8Px2K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2023

More to follow...