Water cannons used to disperse Kerala BJP workers amid protests over Vizhinjam port

BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday marched to the State Secretariat in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram demanding the CPI(M)-led government to implement the Vizhinjam port project immediately.

The police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers.

A video by news agency ANI showed the workers trying to breach barricades set up by the police.

#WATCH | Kerala: BJP Yuva Morcha workers marched to the State Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the state government's intervention to implement Vizhinjam port project immediately. Police used water cannons to disperse the workers. pic.twitter.com/SMZN9I7olb — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

There have been stirs against the Adani-led Vizhinjam International Seaport project and now counter-stir have also been gaining momentum.

The project's first phase is supposed to be finished by 2023.

