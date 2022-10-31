Water cannons used on Kerala BJP workers amid protests

Water cannons used to disperse Kerala BJP workers amid protests over Vizhinjam port

There have been stirs against the Adani-led Vizhinjam International Seaport project and now counter-stir have also been gaining momentum

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 31 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 14:20 ist
BJP workers demand state's intervention in Vizhinjam port project. Credit: ANI Video

BJP Yuva Morcha on Monday marched to the State Secretariat in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram demanding the CPI(M)-led government to implement the Vizhinjam port project immediately.

The police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers.

A video by news agency ANI showed the workers trying to breach barricades set up by the police. 

There have been stirs against the Adani-led Vizhinjam International Seaport project and now counter-stir have also been gaining momentum. 

The project's first phase is supposed to be finished by 2023. 

More to follow...

BJP
Kerala
protest
India News
Indian Politics
Police

