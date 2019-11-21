WB Guv accuses Mamata of supporting attacks on him

The bitterness between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerje and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar increased further on Thursday with Dhankhar alleging that attacks on him by state’s Ministers’ could not have taken place without Banerjee’s consent. His comment comes days after the Chief Minister alleged that some people holding constitutional posts were acting like “BJP mouthpieces.”

Tagging Banerjee and senior CPI(M) leader in a tweet Dhankhar dubbed the attack by on him by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Ministers as “ unpalatable outbursts.”

“@MamataOfficial.@Sujan_Speak. Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have sanction of the HCM (Honorable Chief Minister) and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution,” tweeted Dhankhar .

Dhankhar also satiated in another tweet that he was pained at the repeated transgression of the relationship between the Chief Minister and Governor which should comprise of statesmanship. Apart from Banerjee and Chakraborty Dhankhar also tagged state Congress president Somen Mitra.

“@MamataOfficial.@SomenMitraINC.@derekobrienmp.@Sujan_Speak. Relations between HCM and Gov is more in statesmanship nature. Pained at its transgression in public domain on two distinct occasions by HCM with no follow-up communication...” tweeted Dhankhar.

The Governor took another potshot at Chief Minister saying that the state’s Ministers should stop attacking him to please their “boss” (Banerjee). He also said that if needed Banerjee should set up a separate department to crticise and assign a Minister to take charge of the department.

He also advised that the Minister of State (Health) Chandrima Bhattacharya should focus more on the issues with her department instead of attacking him.

Taking a dig at Urban Development Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim the Governor said that the Minister should travel with window panes of his car rolled down to take notice of the condition of roads in Kolkata.

Questioning Hakim’s work under the Swatch Bharat Abhijan Dhankhar said instead of “tokenism” Ministers should be engaged in substantial work for the people.