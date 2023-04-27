We all are together now, says Manipur CM after Patra meets 'disgruntled' MLAs 

"We all are together now," Manipur CM N Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Thursday soon after BJP's in-charge of Northeast, Sambit Patra, met him and the four "disgruntled" MLAs, who had resigned from their posts in the government recently.

Patra rushed to Imphal on Wednesday after four MLAs visited New Delhi and met the party's senior leaders reportedly with complaints about the style of functioning of Biren Singh government. But the CM on Thursday claimed that the four MLAs had gone to New Delhi for treatment and there were no differences within the party.

Sources said Patra met Biren and the four MLAs separately before attending a meeting of the party at its state headquarters at Imphal. Sharda Devi, president of the party's Manipur unit, was also present in the meeting.

The four BJP MLAs, Raghumani Singh, Thockchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam and P Borjen Singh had resigned from their posts in the government this month reportedly due to their unhappiness with Biren Singh. Thockchom Radheshyam Singh was the first MLA to resign as adviser of Biren Singh on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam said that he was not given any responsibility by Biren since his appointment.

Although Singh earlier also claimed that there was no dissent expressed by the MLAs, the four legislators had skipped a meeting called by the CM recently. This gave rise to speculation about their displeasure with Biren, who became the CM for the second consecutive term last year.

Sources within the party said the four MLAs are likely to be given "new responsibilities" in the government.

Biren became the CM after BJP won 32 out of 60 Assembly seats last year. Although BJP got the absolute majority, the party took more than a week to name Biren as the CM again as Th. Biswajit Singh, a senior MLA, was a strong contender for the post. Biswajit also attended the meeting with Patra, sources said.