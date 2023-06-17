We are political rivals, not enemies: Ex-VP Naidu at legislators’ meet

We are rivals, not enemies: Ex-VP at legislators’ meet

Our founding fathers were acutely aware of their responsibility towards the nation’s future when drafting our Constitution, he said

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 17 2023, 23:20 ist
M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the intense tussle and war of words among the treasury and Opposition benches at the Centre and states, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said mutual respect is very important for democracy.

“We should remember that we are (political) rivals, not enemies. We should respect each other, counter effectively, and treat our rivals with dignity. As representatives, our conduct in Assembly matters, for we are role models to many,” Naidu said addressing the first-ever National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) being held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

“To the legislators present here, I offer these points: aim high, work hard, uphold discipline, and be punctual. Discipline is key to success,” said Naidu, who as Vice President was also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

“Our founding fathers were acutely aware of their responsibility towards the nation’s future when drafting our Constitution. Therefore, we should adhere to the collective ideals it represents...,” the former Vice President added.

