We are very serious about 'middle path' solution, but Modi govt is not, says Jairam Ramesh on RS logjam

'We are serious about middle path, but Modi govt isn't'

The Upper House has been witnessing repeated disruptions over the issue of violence-hit Manipur ever since the beginning of the Monsoon session on July 20.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 16:36 ist
Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of not being serious in finding a solution to the logjam in Rajya Sabha, saying the INDIA opposition bloc had offered a "middle path" solution and that a debate on Manipur under a mutually negotiated motion should have ideally taken place today or "very soon".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) offered a "middle path" solution to the Modi government to enable the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

"We said let us have a mutually negotiated Motion on Manipur under Rule 167 and start a discussion on it. Modi government appeared to agree but indicated that the earliest that the discussion could take place was only on Friday, August 11th. This shows the government is not serious," he alleged in a tweet.

"The discussion should ideally have taken place today for which I.N.D.I.A parties were ready or very soon — on Monday or Tuesday. We are very serious about the middle path, finding a solution, but clearly the Modi government is not. So much for our sincere efforts," Ramesh said.

Tagging Ramesh's tweet, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "CAUGHT OUT! Team I.N.D.I.A made this offer on the floor of Parliament. But PM Narendra Modi and BJP still absconding from any discussion on #Manipur."

After days of disruption in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the government and the Opposition on Thursday made attempts to break the deadlock and are discussing a middle path to find a solution.

With the stalemate in Parliament over Manipur persisting, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi reached out to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders to break the logjam in the Rajya Sabha.

The over half-an-hour meeting between the opposition parties and the government, however, remained inconclusive.

The Opposition bloc leaders in Rajya Sabha had said earlier that a statement by the prime minister and a comprehensive discussion on Manipur are non-negotiable.

They had been demanding a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state under Rule 267, which allows for the suspension of the listed business for the day to discuss an issue.

