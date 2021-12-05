We corrected a 500-year-old crime, says Bharti on Babri Masjid demolition

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti, once again raking up controversy with her comments on the demolition of the Babri Masjid, said that she "salutes those who brought down Babri Masjid."

Bharti, who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, during an interaction with IANS, said, "When I remember this day, I recall it as one of the proudest moments of my life."

She said: "I don't know who are those people who demolished that structure but I salute those people. It was a wonderful and unique moment for me. Firstly, the structure collapsed. Secondly, due to its collapse, the road ahead of the Ram temple was prepared. It was only after the demolition of the structure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.... so those who demolished this structure deserve salute."

Bharti said she had entered the "movement" with the thought that Ram temple should be constructed even if was at the cost of her life. "Had the karsevaks not demolished the structure, the archaeological department would not have been able to excavate, and even the court could have never gotten to learn about the evidence of the existence of the temple. I do not consider it (mosque razing) to be a criminal activity. No Prime Minister can lay the foundation stone upon criminal activity. The act of crime happened 500 years ago... we corrected that," she said.

Referring to the trial that went on against her for many years, the former Union Minister said: "We have lived that moment in joy and pride... and I will enjoy it for the rest of my life, so I never felt like facing the trial but took as pride."

"Ram is an ideal for the new generation and Ram temple is a symbol of Hindu identity and national identity. Ram is the divine man of the nation... the life force of our country is Hindutva, and the life force of Hindutva is Ram, Ganga and cow. That is why India is secular. Because India is 'Hindu', and Hindus believe in Ram. Hence, Muslims as well as people of other religions are safe in this country. In fact, this is the glory of Ram," she said.

Stating that inequality is still prevalent in society, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "Just like Lord Ram took 14 years to kill Ravan, in the same way, PM Modi should be given 15 years to bring 'Ram Rajya' in the country.

"The condition of weaker sections, government schools and hospitals will have to be improved. People will have to come out of illiteracy, poverty and unemployment. That would be the Ram Rajya in a true sense," she said.

On the probable impact of Ram temple issue on the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Bharti said, "We never wished for any impact. Ram temple agenda has always been on the forefront. Following the demolition of Babri Masjid, we (BJP) lost power in four states, and also lost elections. Despite everything, Ram Mandir has always been on our agenda, and now, we are constructing the temple."

