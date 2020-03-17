'We fear for our safety', say rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh

Stating that they were firmly behind their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh said that they were yet to decide on joining the BJP, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet held to allay claims by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath that the MLAs were held against their will, the MLAs said that the defection was due to the discontent among Congress legislators over the functioning of the CM.

Rebel Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput sought protection from central forces fearing harm from Kamal Nath. "We are feeling unsafe and require protection from central security forces," he said.

Another MLA Imarti Devi said that they were backing Scindia - who joined BJP recently - unconditionally. "For the past two decades I have been working with him," she said.

According to the MLAs, 22 of the 23 MLAs who have rebelled against the government were in Bengaluru. On their return to MP, the MLAs said that though they were ready to go back to their state 'tomorrow', they feared for their safety.

The MLAs, who resigned from the government ahead of the budget session scheduled on March 16, are expected to put up in Bengaluru until the day of vote of confidence. Currently, Kamal Nath and MP governor Lalji Tandon are up in arms over convening the session and proving majority in the floor of the house.

Kamal Nath has maintained that the MLAs were 'held hostage' and the Speaker of MP Assembly had also deferred the budget session citing concerns over COVID-19 outbreak.