'We haven't spoken for even one hour in RS in 55 years'

In 55 years, lawmakers from Nagaland have "not even taken one hour" of Rajya Sabha and that was how MP K G Kenye on Wednesday argued for an extra couple of minutes to speak during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech.

Kenye's remarks "surprised" Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who decided to check Parliamentary records while wondering why members have not even got an hour to speak over these years.

The MP, who is also Naga Peoples Front (NPF) secretary general, was called to speak a little before noon and as he crossed three minutes, Naidu reminded him to conclude. Thirty seconds later, Naidu once again reminded him.

This prompted Kenye to remark that the President spoke about regional imbalance in his speech and he thinks that he also meant the balance of time in the proceedings of this House too.

"I would request the Chairman to please grant me a little more time. In the last 55 years, my predecessors and I put together, I don't think we have even taken one hour of proceedings of this House," Kenye said, prompting Naidu to say that he would get one more minute.

"If I don't say this (about time) in this forum, where else will I go with my problems. You don't expect me to cross the borders of this country," Kenye said in his speech that lasted seven minutes. As he concluded, Naidu said, "I don't know why members have not even got one hour in the last 50 years. This is a big surprise to me. I will go through records, if at all it is true."

Time allotted to parties in Parliament debates are based on its strength. Smaller parties and independents have always complained about getting less time in the allocation of time in debates.

The time issue is a recurrent theme, Naidu has dealt with such demands saying to get more seats and then get more time to speak.

"The people have not given (numbers). You will get more time," Naidu told BSP's Veer Singh who demanded more time to speak.

Naidu's comments came when Singh demanded 10 minutes for him to speak after the Chairman indicated that he has only three minutes as per the division of time for parties.

YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy was told that he will get three minutes to which Reddy negotiated another minute.

"Sir, four minutes," Reddy said and pat came Naidu's reply, "you got more numbers there (in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections) but you have to get more numbers here (Rajya Sabha). Then you will get more time here."