You marry once but...: AIMIM leader's remark sparks row

'We marry twice but you marry once and keep 3 mistresses': AIMIM leader's remarks land him in trouble

In the video he is seen targeting BJP for accusing Muslims for having more children and marrying twice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 16 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 13:54 ist
AIMIM leader Shaukat Ali. Credit: Twitter/@sardesairajdeep

A cotroversial statement by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) leader Shaukat Ali resulted in a case being filed against him.

The AIMIM UP chief in Uttar Pradesh made a provocative speech at an event in Sambhal that went viral on social media, targeting those “who threaten Muslims”, that "we (Muslims)  might marry twice but treat both women with respect while ‘you’ marry once and keep three mistresses."

 "When BJP starts losing ground, they go after Muslims...They say Muslims have more children; sometimes they say we marry twice. Yes, it's true that we marry twice but give respect to both wives, but you marry one and keep three mistresses and no one gets to know. You give respect to none of them," he was quoted as saying in the video.

Shaukat Ali has been charged under sections 153A, 295A, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing communal harmony and further investigations are under way, Sambhal Police said. 

RSS meet in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to focus on Dalit outreach

Claiming that the Muslim community was secular, he spoke about how Mughal Emperor Akbar married the Rajput princess Jodha Bai and uplifted Hindus.

He also called the people threatening Muslims mere "worms and insects" who some years ago used to bow before Mughal emperors.

"You are threatening us? We have ruled worms and insects like you for 832 years, and you used to say 'ji huzoor' with your hands folded at the back, and now you are threatening us," Shaukat Ali said.

However, Shaukat Ali denied the charges and said he never referred to a particular community. According to him, he only targeted men who marry once and have multiple mistresses and not a particular community. 
 

