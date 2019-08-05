We support the govt on its decisions on J&K: Kejriwal

We support the govt on its decisions on J&K: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2019, 13:47pm ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2019, 13:53pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party supports the Centre's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal's comments come hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the Houses of the Parliament that Article 370 would not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal said the AAP supports the Centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhagwant Mann is the AAP's only MP in the Lok Sabha, while it has three MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta in the Rajya Sabha.

