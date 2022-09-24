We will have to work doubly hard to win next elections: Amit Shah to BJP leaders in Bihar

Each of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 77 legislators in Bihar have been entrusted with an additional assembly constituency, along with their own, which they will need to strengthen for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The MLAs were given the responsibility by Home Minister Amit Shah during his ongoing visit to Bihar, who asked them to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level in these constituencies.

Shah also said that he will visit Bihar two days a month if the need arises, and that they will have to work doubly hard to win the next elections.

Senior leaders of the party said that Shah stressed on strengthening booths during all his meetings, and asked that district committees as well as morchas be constituted across all levels, paying key attention to SC Morchas.

The BJP was in power in the state in alliance with the JD(U), but the BJP is now in the Opposition after the JD(U) walked out and joined the RJD-Congress combine, Mahagatbandhan.

Friday’s meeting with Bihar legislators at Kishanganj is the third that Shah has held after JD(U)’s walkout; the first was in Patna and the second in Delhi.

During his 2-day visit to Seemanchal, which ended Saturday, Shah met core committee members as well as the district and booth committee workers of the four districts in Seemanchal. Bihar leaders said that the meeting went on for three hours.

“Discussions went on a micro-level, he deliberated with workers on constituency as well as district specific details,” said a senior leader of the BJP Bihar unit.

Shah also met with district and booth committee leaders of the four districts in Seemanchal — Katihar, Arariya, Kishanganj, and Purnia. All the constituencies were chosen because they have a Muslim majority population.

At a rally at Purnia, he spoke to the “minorities” of the constituencies — Hindus — that they need not worry as the BJP is with them.

“The region is a bastion for appeasement politics. And due to the RJD and JD(U) alliance, the Congress has had a safe passage to carry out their politics,” said party spokesperson and BJP OBC national general secretary Nikhil Anand.

In the last assembly elections in Bihar in 2020, the BJP fought in alliance with JD(U) and bagged 19.4 per cent of the vote share and 74 seats in the 243-member assembly. JD(U) had won 43 seats and 15.39 per cent vote share. RJD had emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, but won 23.11 per cent vote share.