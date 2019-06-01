We will rise again: Sonia back as CPP leader

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday was re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress Party in Parliament.

At the meeting of the Congress Party in Parliament here, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh moved a resolution proposing Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson. It was seconded by Kodikunnil Suresh and Jyotsna Mahant, the Lok Sabha members from Mavelikara (Kerala) Korba (Chhattisgarh) respectively.

According to the Congress Constitution, the Sonia Gandhi, as chairperson of the CPP, has the powers to nominate the party's leaders in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Though there were no demands during the meeting asking Congress President Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his offer to resign, several members conveyed their feelings to him on the sidelines.

Rahul had offered to resign at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee last week, which was rejected unanimously. He, however, has remained adamant and asked the party to look for a new President.

“In an unprecedented crisis, lies an unprecedented opportunity. It is up to us to grasp it with humility and self-confidence, drawing the appropriate lessons from our defeat,” Sonia said in her brief address to the meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament.

She said the Congress will play its role as an effective opposition and hold the government accountable to their promises.

“The people of India expect us to honour their mandate by renewing and reinvigorating ourselves. Undeterred by the many challenges that lie ahead, we will rise again,” she said.

Sonia also thanked the 12.13 crore people who voted for the Congress – pointing out that even in defeat, the party has a sizeable voter base.

At the meet, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress may have just 52 MPs in the Lok Sabha but they are strong enough to take on the BJP.

“We are 52 MPs. I guarantee you that these 52 MPs will fight against BJP every single inch. We are enough to make BJP jump everyday,” Rahul said.

He said every Congress member must remember that each one was fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief.