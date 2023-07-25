West Bengal Assembly adjourned for a day due to BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy's death

Bengal Assembly adjourned for day over BJP MLA's death

Roy, the MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata at the age of 61.

  • Jul 25 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 20:32 ist
LoP in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (C) with West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs and Power Minister Aroop Biswas (L) pays last respect to the mortal remains of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy. Credit: PTI Photo

The proceedings of the West Bengal assembly were adjourned for the day due to the death of a BJP MLA MLA Bishnu Pada Roy on Tuesday.

Roy, the MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata at the age of 61. He was suffering from a lung infection for quite some time.

His mortal remains were brought to the assembly after the House was adjourned. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, state minister Shashi Panja and ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique were among those who offered floral tributes.

Also Read | Bengal: BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy dies at 61

"No legislative business could be held. Tuesday's listed motion on social forestry for three north Bengal districts will be moved on July 26," Ghosh later told PTI.

The monsoon session began on Monday, and the House was adjourned on the first day after obituary references.

