West Bengal Assembly adjourned for a day due to BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy's death

The proceedings of the West Bengal assembly were adjourned for the day due to the death of a BJP MLA MLA Bishnu Pada Roy on Tuesday.
Roy, the MLA of Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata at the age of 61. He was suffering from a lung infection for quite some time.
His mortal remains were brought to the assembly after the House was adjourned. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, state minister Shashi Panja and ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique were among those who offered floral tributes.
Also Read | Bengal: BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy dies at 61
"No legislative business could be held. Tuesday's listed motion on social forestry for three north Bengal districts will be moved on July 26," Ghosh later told PTI.
The monsoon session began on Monday, and the House was adjourned on the first day after obituary references.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PM wishes Murmu on completing 1st year as President
IIT-Kharagpur updates curricula in line with NEP 2020
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry