West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles death of Jaswant Singh

  Sep 27 2020, 15:05 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mourned the demise of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and extended her condolences to his family and admirers.

Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

Read: RIP Jaswant Singh: Political figures condole death of former Union Minister

"Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India's longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers," the chief minister tweeted.

A nine-term MP, Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government. He was elected from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in 2009. 

