West Bengal: Cong gets its first MLA in present Assembly as party candidate wins Sagardighi bypoll

Biswas, who enjoys the support of the Left, bagged 87,667 votes

  • Mar 02 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 16:50 ist
The Congress on Thursday secured a seat in the present Bengal Assembly as its candidate Bayron Biswas won the Sagardighi bypoll, defeating the nearest rival of the TMC by 22,980 votes.

After 16 rounds of counting, Biswas, who enjoys the support of the Left, bagged 87,667 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

Debasish Banerjee of the TMC garnered 64,681 votes, while Dilip Saha of the BJP received 25,815 votes, the EC website revealed.

Bye-election to the constituency, seen as a prestige fight for state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury in his home district of Murshidabad, was necessitated following the death of state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress and the Left Front had failed to open their account in the West Bengal Assembly, for the first time since independence.

