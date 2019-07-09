West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra resigns

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has tendered his resignation following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. The development comes in the wake of resignations by several senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

Questions were being raised inside state Congress as to why none of its senior leaders have not resigned taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress’ tally in Bengal came down to two seats from four seats it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier state Congress vice president Omprakash Mitra had resigned arguing other state leaders should do the same.

According to a release issued by the state, Mitra decided to resign on May 24, the day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared but relented after party colleagues urged him to continue as the state Congress president. But Mitra decided to quit after Gandhi refused to change his decision of stepping down as Congress president.

“He (Mitra) had a hope that Rahul Gandhi would continue as Congress president when the Congress Working Committee in one voice decision refused to accept his resignation letter. However, after the firm decision of Rahulji to step down from his post-Somen Mitra sent his resignation letter the day before yesterday (Sunday),” Amitabha Chakraborty, state Congress spokesperson stated in a release on Tuesday.

He also stated that Mitra told the party leadership that since he was appointed by Gandhi as state president there is no point in continuing with the post Gandhi himself has decided to step down.

However, AICC has not accepted Mitra’s resignation and asked him to continue as the state Congress chief.

“After knowing about the resignation of Somen Mitra, Gaurav Gogoi, in charge of the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee), called on the PCC president yesterday ( Monday) in Delhi. He told that the resignation of the PCC president has not been accepted by AICC,” stated the release.