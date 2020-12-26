WB Guv backs PM's attack on TMC over PM-Kisan scheme

West Bengal Governor Dhankar backs PM Modi's attack on Mamata over PM-Kisan scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has destroyed West Bengal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 12:42 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that he has repeatedly approached Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. In an interview to ANI, Dhankar echoed PM Modi's attack on Mamata Banerjee and alleged that none of his letters to the Chief Minister were answered. 

While addressing an event in Kolkata on December 25, he said, “It's a matter of concern for me that farmers of West Bengal could not benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As Governor, I've repeatedly approached the Chief Minister regarding this issue but none of my letters were answered.”

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a strong attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her government has destroyed the state and denied its over 70 lakh farmers money transfer from the central government due to political reasons.

Hitting back, Banerjee accused the Prime Minister of trying to mislead the people with half-truths and distorted facts over non-implementation of the money transfer scheme.

Also read: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee lock horns over farmers’ issue

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress chief said the Prime Minister showed his apparent concern for the farmers through a televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm legislation and are camping on the borders of Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal
Narendra Modi
TMC
BJP
Farm Bills
farmers
Protests

