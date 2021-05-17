West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar roams around like a mad dog: TMC MP

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Monday claimed that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is 'whimsical, and a b*********r".

Banerjee said Dhankhar should not stay here for even a minute. "He is roaming around here like a mad dog," he told ANI.

He also alleged that Dhankhar is trying to secure a ticket before the 2024 elections from the BJP, that is why he is doing whatever he pleases against the TMC.

More details awaited.