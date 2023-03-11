West Bengal: Inquiry to take place on Suvendu Adhikari's ‘threat’ to TMC minister

The committee of privileges of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will investigate the alleged threat-remark of Suvendul Adhikari, BJP MLA, and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, made against a Trinamool minister on the floor of the House on Friday.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, addressing the House on Saturday, said that he had received a notice of an alleged breach of privilege from (Trinamool) MLA Partha Bhowmick, who also happens to be a minister in the state government.

The said notice was against Adhikari, who had allegedly threatened to put Bhowmick behind the bars with assistance of police and central force. The alleged threat was made on Friday when discussion on demand for panchayats and rural development was underway.

Banerjee having examined the said notice observed that a case, prima facie, appears of breach of privilege and asked Bhowmick to raise the same under rule 227, of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Bhowmick, thereafter, stood up and sought House’s approval on the breach of privilege. The minister said that during the discussion he was threatened by Adhikari. Nirmal Ghosh, MLA, and Chief Government Whip, then moved the notice of the breach of privilege that was put forth by Bhowmick.

Speaker Banerjee, after the motion was put to vote, then referred the matter to the committee of privileges that will inquire and is expected to submit a report by the end of the next session. Banerjee cautioned that the evidence with the committee will be considered strictly confidential.

Adhikari, on Friday, had said that whatever he had said inside the House is on record, and did not comment on the argument that had happened inside the House.