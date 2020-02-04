We've to rethink bullet train project, it's white elephant: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they need to rethink about the bullet train project.

The 508-km-long bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore is the dream project of PM Modi. The National High-Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) is executing the project through a mega soft loan from Japan.

Uddhav, the Shiv Sena president and leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, described the bullet train project as "white elephant".

"We have to prioritise the developmental work of the state. We have to look at the economic situation and carry out development," he said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpieces - Marathi daily Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana.

In the interview given to Saamana Executive Editor and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, Uddhav said: "If someone gives a loan without interest or loan with minimal interest it does not mean we take it and snatch land from farmers. After all, this is a white elephant and there is no need to have it."

Uddhav, who heads the coalition involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, said: "I feel we need to sit and discuss it. Who will benefit from the bullet train? How many businesses and industries are going to be benefited? We will go before the public and then decide what to do," he said.

When pointed out that bullet train was "dream project" of Prime Minister, he said: "It may be a dream project but once you wake up, the reality is before you. Reality is not a dream."

The 12 stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project are Bandra-Kurla Complex, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Baroda, Anand/Nandiya, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The bullet train route will cover a distance of 155.64 km in Maharashtra, 2 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 350.53 km in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the train will pass from twin districts of Palghar and Thane before reaching Mumbai.