What craziness has taken over UP govt, asks Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to do away with 25,000 home guards and asked what sort of "craziness" has taken over the mind of the dispensation.

The Congress general secretary made the remarks after the BJP government in the state on Tuesday announced that it was doing away with 25,000 home guards as the state could not afford the new allowances the Supreme Court has asked it to pay.

However, the UP government reversed its decision hours later, saying no one would be removed.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to terminate the jobs of 25,000 home guards ahead of Diwali," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

She also alleged that the law and order situation in the state is in a bad shape.

"In such a scenario, more guards and police force is needed, but don't know what craziness has taken over the mind of the BJP government," she said.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada also questioned the government's decision and asked if it had a plan to rehabilitate them or just leave them and their families without an income.