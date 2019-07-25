What does Triple Talaq Bill hold for Muslim women?

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will be tabled in Lok Sabha today by the Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad. The bill replaces an Ordinance promulgated on February 21, 2019.

This controversial bill, also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, is projected by the government as a step towards gender equality and justice. While, Opposition parties like the Congress and DMK have demanded that it should be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

Triple Talaq Bill saw the light of the day in Lok Sabha in the last Budget session when it got a majority but was rejected in Rajya Sabha.

While the Bill is being re-introduced in Lok Sabha, let us see what it contains: