What happened with Sena was a prototype, NCP is the field test

What happened with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was a prototype and what is happening with Sharad Pawar-founded NCP is the actual field test.

This is how a veteran political observer puts it even as he predicts a churning before the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls - when BJP would go all out to consolidate its position and even target the Congress.

If one looks at the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the BJP had 105 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (56), NCP (53) and Congress (45).

After the June 20, 2022 uprising in the Shiv Sena, the 56 seats were split - of which 40 were with chief minister Eknath Shinde and the rest 16 with Thackeray, whose group now calls itself Shiv Sena (UBT) and uses the flaming torch symbol.

The Election Commission has now legitimised the Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted them the bow and arrow symbol.

After the July 2, 2023 rebellion in the NCP, the group led by Ajit Pawar has around 40 MLAs. Ajit Pawar needs 36 MLAs to ensure that he does not attract the anti-defection law. The rebel camp led by Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel has claimed the party as well as the clock election symbol.

“Between the Shiv Sena and NCP splits there was a gap of around a year and the Shiv Sena issue has gone through tests of Election Commission and Supreme Court. A lot of macro and micro detailing was done over the past 12 months before the final attempt was made,” informed sources said.

In fact, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has repeatedly warned that a Shiv Sena-type experiment was underway in NCP.

In March-April there were reports that Ajit Pawar would leave the umbrella of Pawar and join BJP or would support the BJP-led NDA government but the uncle-nephew denied it.

The abrupt resignation of Pawar as NCP president and then taking it back - signalled that something was afoot.

In June, when Pawar appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and Patel as national working presidents signalled that there could have been a truce. But in a couple of days Sunil Tatkare, who is considered close to the nephew, was made the treasurer.

What proved that all was not well was when Ajit Pawar offered to resign as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly and work in the party organisation - even as he counted how the number of members in the Parliament and Maharashtra legislature has come down - which was a sort of direct challenge to his uncle.

Pawar scheduled a meeting for July 6 to discuss the organisational changes but before that, on July 2, the rebellion took place.

“While the Shiv Sena operation took days and the MLAs had to be moved from Mumbai to Surat to Guwahati to Goa, the NCP operation happened in a day in Mumbai,” the sources said.