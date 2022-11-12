What has Aam Aadmi Party promised in Gujarat?

Gujarat is considered a bastion of BJP as it has remained with the saffron party since 1995. The Indian National Congress has never been able to retain power in the state post 1985. However, after more than two decades, there is a new political party that is challenging BJP on its turf. The Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the politics of state, exuding confidence backed by its victory in Punjab have led to speculations of them denting the voter base for BJP.

Gujarat has paved the way for personalities to later emerge as national icons in the country and the Gujarat model was pitched to the rest of the country by the BJP before the 2014 elections. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal has the Delhi model, on the basis of which he has managed to sway the people of Punjab and similar promises can be heard ahead of Gujarat polls.

Sticking to its pattern of promises, Aam Aadmi Party has promised government schools, free electricity, access to water, and free healthcare. The party has also promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above age 18 years if they are willing to accept such a grant.

Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the majority of the families in Punjab have installed government metres and now are getting free electricity and the same will happen in Gujarat. He said the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were getting 5,000 units and 4,000 units of electricity free per month, so why shouldn’t the common people get at least 300 units of free electricity.

In another speech, Arvind Kejriwal said that he will ensure that Narmada water reaches every corner of Kutch district if it comes to power in Gujarat.

The party which has already announced Isudan Gadhvi as its CM face has promised free water supply to farmers and Rs 3,000 to the unemployed youth till they get employed. Kejrwal was seen promoting the Delhi model of good hospitals in many of his campaigns saying the same model will be implemented in Gujarat.

The work done by AAP in revamping Delhi schools was also reiterated by Kejriwal, who accused the BJP of shutting government schools rather than working to improve them.

Playing to the prevalent cow politics in the state, Kejriwal has also promised Rs 40 per day to cattle farmers to take care of cows and a shelter home for non-milching cattle.

The Old Pension Scheme has been restored in Punjab and Arvind Kejriwal has used this move to assure that it will do the same in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal has also promised a fixed salary of Rs 10,000 per month for every sarpanch in Gujarat.