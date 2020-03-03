What is Shashi Tharoor's interpretation of PM Narendra Modi's curious tweet?

With scores of netizens urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not quit social media following his curious tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor feels that Modi's tweet has made people worried as it could be a "prelude to banning" social media in India.

The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate. https://t.co/B87Y7Mc32a — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020

"The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate," Tharoor tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's verified personal handle on Monday night tweeted that he was thinking of exiting his social media accounts this Sunday.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the post at 8:56 pm said.

Modi has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube pages.

Within minutes of PM Modi's tweet scores of netizens urged him not to quit the various social media platforms as 'No Sir' trended on Twitter. Within minutes, 'No Sir' started trending on Twitter with people's reactions varying from shock to confusion.

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi responded soon, "give up hatred, not social media accounts."