What's the pressure on you: CPI to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Kanhaiya's prosecution

Opposing the move to "implicate Kanhaiya Kumar in a false sedition case", CPI on Saturday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of "succumbing to political pressure" from the BJP in granting sanction for the youth leader's prosecution.

CPI General Secretary D Raja told DH, "What was the pressure and politics on the Delhi government to give its sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya. It is for Kejriwal to explain. We cannot be intimidated."

He said the party will fight both "legally and politically" the sedition case. Delhi government has given its go-ahead to prosecute former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a sedition case, almost a year after police approached it for sanction.

In a statement, the CPI National Executive said the party was is confident that Kanhaiya would "come out unscathed" as the charges were "false and politically motivated".

"It is unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal government has succumbed to political pressure and granted permission to prosecute Kumar. It may be recalled here that the chief minister (Kejriwal) himself had, in the beginning, said that there is no case of sedition against Kanhaiya and videos were doctored. We are yet to ascertain why this sudden change of heart has happened," it said.

CPI Parliamentary Group leader Binoy Vishwam said Kejriwal has "disappointed secular India". "If it is to appease BJP, he will have to repent. Fabricated sedition charges cannot stand the test of justice. AAP's political honesty and wisdom in decision making are under a cloud. Let them make a soul-searching exercise."

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also targeted the AAP government, saying it is "no less ill-informed than the Centre" in its understanding of the sedition law.

"I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Mr Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences under sections 124A and 120B of IPC," he said.

CPI(ML) Polit Bureau member Kavita Krishnan agreed with suggestions that Kejriwal cannot hide behind the argument that it was procedural. "The AAP government choosing to give sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya for sedition is downright shameful. And the 'due process' excuse does not wash," she said.