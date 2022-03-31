When experienced members leave, House feels the loss: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commended the contributions of all the retiring Members of the Rajya Sabha, and wished them well for the future.

Noting the value of the experience of the retiring members, he said that with their departure, responsibility of the remaining members increases as they have to take forward the legacy of the outgoing members.

Describing that the House reflects the sentiments, spirit, pain and ecstasy of all the parts of the country, he further said that it is true that as a member we contribute a lot to the House but it is also true that the House also gives a lot to us.

"Sometimes academic knowledge has many limitations, it is useful in seminars, but what is gained from experience has simple solutions to solve problems. Mistakes are minimized as it mixes experience with newness. And in this sense experience has a great significance of its own," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that some members are retiring from the House but they will take their rich experience to all the corners of the country.

He also suggested that the members should pen down their memories as a useful reference for the future generations. The members shape and impact the direction of the country, their memories can be used for the development of the country in an institutionalized manner, he noted.

Modi also requested the retiring members to inspire the people in the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It has been 75 years of Independence. Our great men have given a lot for the country, now it is our responsibility to give them back. We will take that sentiment from here.

"How can you inspire the coming generations by going to a big platform with a very open mind and making this precious festival of freedom the medium, if your contribution will be there, I think the country will get a lot of strength, a lot. You will get a big benefit," he added.

