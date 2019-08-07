When Sushma warned Amazon for tricolour doormats

In 2017, Amazon found itself in the middle of a controversy when one of its customers took to Twitter complaining about the selling of tricolour as a doormat on its Canadian marketplace.

The customer, Atul Bhosle, complained Sushma Swaraj that the E-commerce giant is selling the Indian flag as a doormat. He tweeted, "@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action."

Sushma Swaraj, then the External Affairs Minister, looked into this matter and issued a warning to Amazon to apologise for the same and also to remove the product from their website else the company would face consequences.

She also warned that failure of which will disallow Indian Embassy to give Indian Visa to Amazon officials and the ones issued earlier will be revoked.

She Tweeted, "Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level."

Amazon customer service took to Twitter to claim it to be a false accusation. The E-commerce company Tweeted, "Hi, these products were never sold on Amazon.in. We have escalated this to our concerned teams and are working on the issue. ^OG."