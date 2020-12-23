When will India's turn come: Rahul to PM on vaccination

When will India's turn come: Rahul to PM on Covid-19 vaccinations

Gandhi tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received Covid-19 vaccinations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 16:17 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the Covid-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come.

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received Covid-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

India is yet to approve a vaccine for Covid-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
BJP
politics
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

 