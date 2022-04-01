When will PM Modi hold 'mehengai pe charcha', asks Nana Patole

Lashing at the BJP-led Centre on inflation and rising unemployment, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday targeted Narendra Modi, wanting to know when the prime minister would hold a ‘mehengai pe charcha’.

"Modi does not have the time to address pressing issues like inflation, falling economy and rising unemployment that are faced by the country,” said Patole.

"People of the country are struggling with rising inflation, the youth is disappointed with the rising unemployment. Even with such a situation in the country, the prime minister is not talking about the problems of farmers and workers. When will Modi, who is busy doing 'chai pe charcha', 'pariksha pe charcha', hold a 'mehengai pe charcha’?,” asked Patole.

Patole said that the people of the country are battling rising inflation at present and increasing fuel prices and inflation have made life difficult for the common man.

“Price of petrol and diesel has been increasing everyday for the last 10 days and today the price of commercial gas cylinders has gone up by Rs 250 per cylinder…inflation has affected the people at all levels. A cup of tea too is now unreachable for the common man. The Centre has not taken any firm steps to control the skyrocketing inflation,” he pointed out.

Patole said Modi does not have time to pay attention to this important issue but he is organising events like ‘pariksha pe charcha’ under the name of guiding students before their exams. “He should have a similar discussion on inflation and other burning issues in the country. A person who has no concrete information about his own education, does not know about his degree and faces accusations about his degree being bogus is busy guiding the students,” he said.

