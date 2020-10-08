Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister mocks Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the UPA government would have thrown out China in 15 minutes, and sought to know from where does he get such "intoxicating stuff".

Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi on Tuesday said had the UPA been in power, "We would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so".

In 2018, during the campaign for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Gandhi had said the Congress will waive off farmers' loans within 10 days if it comes to power.

"In ten days, loan will be waived off. China will be wiped out in 15 minutes. I bow to that teacher who has taught him. I am unable to understand from where he gets such high quality 'nasha' (intoxicating stuff)," Mishra told reporters here.

He was asked about Gandhi's criticism of the NDA government's handling of the border issues.