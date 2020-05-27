Where is Rs 28,000 crore? Show us: MVA govt to BJP

Amid BJP's claims that the Centre has sent Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra to fight COVID-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday asked the opposition party to show the details and break-up.

The MVA also alleged that the GST dues of the state is pending and the Narendra Modi government has not released yet.

Top MVA leaders including state NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and senior Shiv Sena leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab met at Thackeray's residence - and categorically said that their government is safe and sound.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the MVA government will collapse because of internal contradictions among the three partners even as some leaders demanded that President' rule be imposed in the state.

"The claim that Rs 28,000 (by BJP) does not stand," Parab said, however, he added that nearly Rs 6,600 crore has come under various regular schemes. Parab, a close aide of Thackeray said the Centre is yet to clear the state’s GST dues of over Rs.18,000 crore for 2019-2020.

"Where is this Rs 28,000 crore...where is the money? From where it came and which account it has gone?” Parab wanted to know.

“Instead of cooperating, he’s busy vilifying all the good work of the MVA government, the state BJP thought it fit to give money to the PM Care Fund but not the CM Relief Fund, he has no faith in the skills of the youth of our state and made misleading statements,” Patil said.

Thorat targeted Fadnavis saying rather than working with the government or using his good offices to get a good financial package from the Centre, they want to see the government out.