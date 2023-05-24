Which are the political parties boycotting the new Parliament building's inauguration? Here's the full list

The new Parliament building, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on May 28, has found itself in the middle of a political controversy.

Congress and other Opposition parties have been voicing their displeasure at the fact that President Droupadi Murmu, who is an integral part of the Parliament, has not been invited to inaugurate the new structure.

Another point of contention for the Opposition is the fact that May 28, which is the birthday of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, has been chosen as the date for the inauguration.

This has led to a war of words between the BJP and Opposition parties.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) became the first party to announce that they would be boycotting the inauguration ceremony soon after invites for the same were sent out by the Lok Sabha Secretary. TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter: "Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out."

Soon after, Aam Admi Party (AAP) followed suit.

Since then, the list of parties who have come out to announce that they will be boycotting the ceremony has been increasing. Currently, these are the parties who have officially announced that they will be keeping a distance when PM Modi inaugurates the new structure on May 28:

1. Indian National Congress

2. Trinamool Congress

3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

4. Janata Dal (United)

5. Aam Aadmi Party

6. Nationalist Congress Party

7. Shiv Sena (UBT)

8. Communist Party of India (Marxist)

9. Samajwadi Party

10. Rashtriya Janata Dal

11. Communist Party of India

12. Indian Union Muslim League

13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

14. National Conference

15. Kerala Congress (Mani)

16. Revolutionary Socialist Party

17. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

18. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

19. Rashtriya Lok Dal