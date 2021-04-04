Which way will the wind blow in a 'waveless' Tamil Nadu election?

Finally, its curtains on probably the longest election campaign, lasting four months, in the state's history, for the control of Fort St. George, the seat of power of Tamil Nadu government.

The April 6 poll will not just elect the state's 16th Assembly but also seal the fate of new generation leaders from DMK and AIADMK who are sweating it out to carve a niche for themselves in the political arena.

Ruling AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, considered a lightweight when he was thrust into the limelight in 2017 just three months after J Jayalalithaa's death, is being challenged by a resurgent DMK now helmed by M K Stalin, the chosen successor of party patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Also Read | TN polls: Will Leaves rule the roost or will it be the return of the Sun?

Though opinion polls have predicted the return of DMK after a decade, the ruling party made a last-ditch effort on Sunday, the last day of campaigning, by splashing a four-page advertisement in major newspapers highlighting the “dark rule” of DMK from 2006 to 2011. Stalin hit back at the AIADMK, terming the advertisement as nothing but a desperate act from a party “staring at defeat.”

It is irattai ilai illana suriyan (it is either two leaves (AIADMK) or DMK's Rising Sun), that still holds sway across Tamil Nadu while NTK is the preferred party for those in the hinterland looking for an alternative. In urban areas, the favourite “change agent”, especially among youngsters, is MNM with Kamal Haasan himself entering the fray from Coimbatore, the Manchester of South India.

For the second consecutive election, the DMK made BJP the “focal point” of its campaign, and taking the electoral line as far as to dub every vote cast in favour of AIADMK goes to the saffron party. Anti-BJP sentiments are a reality and it is clearly visible on the ground.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Will 10.5% internal quota help AIADMK break DMK's bastion?

Out of power for a decade now, DMK has projected the April 6 elections as a “fight between Tamil Nadu versus Delhi (read Centre)” in an attempt to paint the AIADMK and its ally BJP with the same brush. Social justice, Hindi imposition, state autonomy, and BJP “remote controlling” AIADMK government are issues that resonated in DMK's campaign.

From projecting its 10-year “achievements” to the “good image” of Palaniswami, the AIADMK finally sought refuge in its pet topic of accusing the DMK of “dynastic politics”, pointing fingers at the rise of Stalin's son Udhayanidhi. AIADMK was found wanting to explain its alliance with BJP, which does not enjoy support from the common man, and could lose a sizable chunk of votes to its splinter group, AMMK.

Besides the anti-incumbency and other issues like support to CAA and farm laws, the AIADMK's last-minute decision to provide 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars within the MBC quota might derail its prospects.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu polls: Coimbatore restaurant corrects BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on 'politics over food'

In a “waveless” election in which political pundits say the anti-incumbency is "largely missing”, the fatigue among voters for a 10-year-old government is visible on the ground, across regions. Unemployment is flagged as one of the major issues, while many expressed their desire for a “change.”

“People get bored with a government in five years. But voters gave Amma a second chance in the last elections, but unfortunately she died. I think people are moving towards change this election,” Ravichandran told DH as he handed over lemon soda to a customer in Vridhachalam in northern Tamil Nadu.

A farmer in Tiruvarur district, did not mince words when he said AIADMK's friends are “not good,” in an obvious reference to BJP.