Who is Govind Singh Dotasara?

  • Jul 14 2020, 15:46 ist
Govind Singh Dotasara. Credit: Twitter/@GovindDotasra

Govind Singh Dotasara is the Education Minister of Rajasthan who has replaced Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Congress Chief after the latter failed to show up in the second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held on Tuesday.

Pilot and two other ‘rebel’ ministers—Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena—were sacked.

Who is Govind Singh Dotasara?

Dotasara has been in the news for criticising the removal of chapters from the CBSE syllabus. He condemned the Centre’s decision to remove chapters on nationalism, secularism and federalism from the CBSE syllabus.

He tweeted, “I strongly condem(n) the BJP Govt's Decision of Removal of Nationalism, Secularism and Federalism from CBSE syllabus as it is an unequivocal testimony of BJP agenda of totalitarianism. Removal of citizenship in CBSE syllabus proves that BJP doesn’t want ‘thinking’ citizens in their ‘democracy’. This shows that BJP has accepted that its own ideology was at fault by removing these crucial chapters.”

Surjewala said Govind Singh Dotasara is an experienced OBC leader and the son of a farmer. 

