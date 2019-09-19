Who is shielding Chinmayanand, asks Congress

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of displaying the same “negligence” and protection it had shown in handling the Unnao rape case involving a BJP legislator, who was later thrown out from the party.

“The consequences of the BJP government and police’s negligence and protection to the accused in the Unnao rape case are in front of everyone,” Priyanka, who is in-charge of Congress affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

“Now, the BJP government and the police are repeating the same in the Shahjahanpur case. The victim is in fear. But, we do not know what the BJP government is waiting for,” she said referring to a media report over the delay in filing an FIR in the allegations of rape against Chinmayanand.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leaders Sharmistha Mukherjee and Supriya Shrinate said that the victim in the Shahjahanpur case has recorded her statement before a magistrate and named Chinmayanand.

Shrinate said it was commendable that the victim had come forward and reported what happened with her especially because the allegations are against a powerful man like Chinmayanand.

“The question that arises is that why in Uttar Pradesh is this happening time and again. Who is shielding Chinmayanand,” she asked.

Shrinate said the victim in the Shahjahanpur rape case was questioned for 11 hours by a special investigation team of the UP Police but neither was an FIR filed in the case nor has Chinmayanand been arrested.