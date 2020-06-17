Whole country with you, answer people's questions on China face off: Opposition to PM Narendra Modi

The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC in Ladakh on Wednesday saw the opposition asking the Prime Minister to explain how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, even as the government contended that the sacrifice of soldiers would not go in vain.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward and tell why 20 soldiers were killed, while Rahul Gandhi asked him to come out of "hiding" and share the truth of the India-China face off, saying the entire country was standing behind him.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing chief ministers at a virtual meeting, said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain. He said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated.

The prime minister has convened a virtual meeting of presidents of various political parties on June 19 to discuss the border situation at Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the loss of soldiers was deeply disturbing and painful and the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the country will always remain indebted to its soldiers who lost their lives at Ladakh's Galwan and their bravery reflects commitment towards the motherland.

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi assured the country of her party's full support to the Indian Army and the government.

She asked whether some Indian Army personnel were still missing and how many were seriously injured. She said the government should explain its thinking and strategy to deal with the situation on the border in Ladakh.

"Today, when there is so much anger in the country over Chinese intrusion into Indian border, the prime minister should come out and tell the truth on how the Chinese occupied the Indian territory, why brave soldiers were martyred and what is the current situation along the LAC," Gandhi said.

"Which portions of the Indian territory have the Chinese occupied? What is their location? What is the government's thinking and strategy to deal with this situation?" she asked the prime minister.

Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's bravehearts," he said.

Amit Shah in a series of tweets said the pain of losing brave soldiers at Ladakh's Galwan cannot be expressed in words.

"India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and the Modi government stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the prime minister's silence on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and said the country needs to know what has happened and why Modi was silent.

"Why is the Prime Minister silent. Where are you hiding? You should come out, the whole country is standing behind you together. Come out and tell the truth to the country, don't be afraid," Gandhi told the prime minister in a video message.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asked Prime Minister Modi to show up, saying it was time to stand up to China as it was threatening India's sovereignty.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury earlier tweeted, "Government should make an authoritative statement as to what actually happened. It's imperative that both governments advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility."

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time."

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice at Galwan Valley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs."

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We are deeply shocked by the reports of a standoff in Galwan valley. Deepest condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the personnel of our armed forces....our thoughts are with the brave soldiers and their families."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the government should not only give a strategic but also an economic reply to China.

"All contracts awarded to Chinese companies should be suspended with immediate effect and there should be restraint on imports from China," Yadav said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a befitting reply to China's aggression, and said the people of India stood with the prime minister.

"Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China. When will a befitting reply be given to China's aggression?" he tweeted.