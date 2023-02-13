Rijiju slams Cong over remark on ex-SC judge as guv

Whole ecosystem in full swing again: Kiren Rijiju slams Congress on criticism over ex-SC judge's appointment as governor

The government on Sunday appointed 6 new faces as governors, including Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), who was part of the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2023, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 11:08 ist
File Photo of Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

In an apparent swipe at the Congress after it questioned the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge as a governor, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the "whole ecosystem" is once again in "full swing" over the issue.

They should better understand that they can no longer treat India as their "personal fiefdom", the minister said on Sunday, without naming anyone.

The government on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, including Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), who was part of the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and four BJP leaders, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states.

Also Read | President Murmu appoints new Governors in 13 states

Nazeer has been appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh. The Congress attacked the government over Nazeer's appointment and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said India will be guided by the provisions of the Constitution.

"The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor. They should better understand that, they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India," the minister tweeted.

Nazeer, who retired on January 4, was part of several path-breaking verdicts, including those on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, instant 'triple talaq' and the one that held the right to privacy to be a fundamental right.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
Supreme Court
Governor
India News
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

All you need to know about AI in investing

All you need to know about AI in investing

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

 