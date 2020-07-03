Why chary in naming China, Congress asks PM Narendra Modi

The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not calling China out “openly and publicly” over the communist country’s violent transgressions in eastern Ladakh.

While Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of lying about the situation in Ladakh, senior leaders wondered why the prime minister did not name China in his remarks about the Galwan Valley clashes.

“Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying,” tweeted Rahul, tagging a short video clip of people from the region alleging that China has come into Indian territory.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram said: “For the third time in a week, PM did not name China as the aggressor, why? What is the purpose of talking about an unnamed ‘enemy’ to the people of India and the jawans in Ladakh.”

PM has still not answered our questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops and if the Chinese have intruded into Indian territory at several points. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 3, 2020

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said: “If there is no aggressor then why are we holding repeated Corps Commander level talks with China? If China is the aggressor why is the PM chary of naming it.”

If there is no aggressor then why are we holding repeated Core Commander level talks with China? If China is the aggressor why is the PM chary of naming it!@PChidambaram_IN https://t.co/uI6gRGdlY6 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 3, 2020

However, Praveen Davar, who was long-associated with the AICC Ex-servicemen Department, cautioned the senior leaders against targeting Modi.

“It may be better not to react each time,” Davar said, contending that Modi’s “well-prepared and rehearsed” speeches do have an impact on the people who were not in politics.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also said that the prime minister did not name China in his "MannKiBaat", his address to the nation and even in his address to soldiers in Leh on Friday.

"Why is the Prime Minister of a strong India so weak? Why is he hesitating to name China? When will he talk to China looking into their eyes?" Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress also questioned the prime minister's silence on its official Twitter handle, asking "Living in denial doesn't help anyone, least of all our soldiers. Can the PM clarify on new incursions by the Chinese."

Demanding answers from the prime minister, the Congress also asked why is the prime minister keeping his friend above the nation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of being loyal to the nation, has displayed his friendship with China by not even naming it. Why is PM Modi so kind to Xi Jinping," it asked.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary wondered whether the Prime Minister, after his visit to Ladakh, would admit to Chinese intrusions into Indian territory.

“Chinese are the modern devils, they should be evicted lock stock and barrel from the strategic/tactical heights occupied after transgression. No amount of homilies/'Probachan' by you will inspire them to dismount from those heights, kick them out.. till then India will not take rest,” Chowdhary said.