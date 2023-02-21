Why every time question on Speaker raised before court, asks SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday sought to know as to why no discussion took place in the Parliament to review the conduct of the Speaker and why it should change the rules due to one or two bad examples.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal raised questions on the constitutional office of the Speaker while arguing on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray group in Maharashtra.

A five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told him, “The first (previous) Speaker in defiance of legislative rules gave two days’ notice on disqualification petitions….this is the way everybody is behaving."

"There are two options, either you debunk the authority of the Speaker or…..in a democracy you value the office of the institution…denigrating constitutional offices including the office of the Speaker would not help," the bench added.

On this, Sibal suggested the court seemed to have great confidence in the constitutional office of the Speaker but if they discharged this.

"You also have that confidence when you say that the Speaker has to decide the disqualification petitions….that is not dependent on who the Speaker is," the bench responded.

The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, told Sibal, “Legislators, parliamentarians decided upon the Speaker to be the tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, it is parliamentarians' decision. Therefore, the court is only interpreting it".

Sibal cited the top court's June 27, 2022 decision, where the court granted interim relief to the Shinde faction by extending the time to file responses to the disqualification notices. It later, on June 29, gave the go-ahead to a floor test called by the Governor.

"On one hand, if the Speaker is with you, you would say it is a constitutional authority. What is wrong with it? Look at the way Speakers have behaved. For us, as long as the Constitution bench judgment is there, we will go by the fact that the Speaker is the tribunal”.

The bench further added that the speaker is the presiding officer as per Tenth Schedule and said, "We will not go back on the decision, that is the final decision, as far as we are concerned."

Sibal replied by that logic June 27 order could not have been passed, and that is what led to what way we are today.

To this, the bench asked one or two Speakers have gone astray, would the court be inclined to debunk the whole procedure as laid down and the Tenth Schedule.

"Another question, every time this question is raised before the court. We would ask you how many times did the parliamentarians raise this question in the Parliament saying let us actually amend the Constitution," the bench asked.

The hearing in the matter which remained inconclusive would resume on Wednesday.